Roadtrippin’ 2023: Garlic Queen of Homer says she never sees vampires
By Joe Cadotte
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 1:40 PM AKDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Tucked away along the wooded side roads northeast of the Homer Spit is 16,000 bulbs of garlic, which Lori Jenkins grows each year.

Jenkins says that’s not enough. She also says she never sees vampires — although that might be because of the garlic. Joe Cadotte and photojournalist Kim Daehnke spent an afternoon with her walking amongst rows and rows of garlic.

More Roadtrippin' 2023 adventures can be found here!

