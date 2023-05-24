Roadtrippin’ 2023: Homer crew immerse themselves in bees

Roadtrippin' 2023: Stoked Beekeeping Co. in Homer
By Joe Cadotte
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:33 AM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - It may sound a little extreme, but our Homer Roadtrippin’ crew of Joe Cadotte and photojournalist Kim Daehnke went straight into the middle of active beehives to do a story about the love and dedication that goes into producing raw and pure Alaskan honey.

Stoked Beekeeping Co. opened their bee farm to Joe and Kim, who got an intricate look into the world of bees and beekeeping.

