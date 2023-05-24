Roadtrippin’ 2023: Meet the Salmon Sisters, Homer’s iconic duo

By Joe Cadotte
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 10:06 AM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The Salmon Sisters have made a name for themselves in the “halibut fishing capital of the world.”

The sisters — Emma Teal Laukitis and Claire Neaton — grew up on commercial fishing vessels, started a business in their dorm, and opened a CONEX box gift shop, which grew into a real gift shop.

Now, they operate out of a former commercial fishing processing facility at the end of the Homer Spit where they support a variety of local businesses and practice seafood reclamation, among a variety of endeavors in their growing and inspirational empire — oh, and Joe Cadotte and photojournalist Kim Daehnke got to interview them.

Catch all the fun by the Alaska's News Source Roadtrippin' crew here!

