Roadtrippin’ 2023: Sights of Homer include people visiting coffeeshop on horseback

HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Found at the end of the Sterling Highway and at the head of Kachemak Bay, the quaint Alaska town of Homer can offer a lot, including some unusual sights.

Joe Cadotte and photojournalist Kim Daehnke asked more than 20 people on the Homer Spit a variation of “Why they’re in Homer,” or “Why they like Homer.”

While touring a restaurant during their Roadtrippin’ adventure, they saw two women going through a coffee shop drive-through on horseback.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.