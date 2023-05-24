Roadtrippin’ 2023: Sights of Homer include people visiting coffeeshop on horseback

Roadtrippin' 2023: 'What's the best thing about Homer?'
By Joe Cadotte
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 9:08 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOMER, Alaska (KTUU) - Found at the end of the Sterling Highway and at the head of Kachemak Bay, the quaint Alaska town of Homer can offer a lot, including some unusual sights.

Joe Cadotte and photojournalist Kim Daehnke asked more than 20 people on the Homer Spit a variation of “Why they’re in Homer,” or “Why they like Homer.”

While touring a restaurant during their Roadtrippin’ adventure, they saw two women going through a coffee shop drive-through on horseback.

Catch all the fun of the Roadtrippin' 2023 series here!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

