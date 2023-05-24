A run of cloudy, wet weather for Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Ice jam flooding and snowmelt are keeping Alaska’s rivers and streams running high — if not running overbank.

Flood advisories, watches and even warnings remain in place. Stevens Village and Fort Yukon and Beaver should brace for high water through the week.

In southern areas of the state, rain was moving north out of the Gulf of Alaska to Southcentral and Southwest.

There will be several chances to see rain in the region this week. Thursday is the next round expected for Southcentral Alaska.

Hot spot was Fort Yukon, hitting 75 degrees. The cold spot was Point Thomson at 28 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.