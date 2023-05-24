Showery activity sticks around through the week

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Light rain is fall across Southcentral this morning, with most locations hovering in the mid 40s. A few isolated locations have been hovering near 50 this morning, with slow warming expected through the day. On and off showers will impact Anchorage and surrounding areas through the day, while the heaviest rain will stay to our south. It’s possible that we could see up to .05″ of rain inland, with Whittier seeing upwards if not more than in inch of rain. While rain will be in the forecast today, the breezy winds of the past several days have subsided for now.

After several days of nice weather, the rain showers have made a return to the Panhandle. While today will only bring isolated to scattered showers, heavier rain looks to arrive tomorrow into Friday. This comes as an area of low pressure lifting out of the Northern Pacific Ocean drifts into the Gulf of Alaska. The low will make a direct approach towards Prince William Sound, with the heaviest rain for Southeast arriving through the morning hours and lingering into Friday.

As the low makes an approach towards Prince William Sound, we’ll see the intensity in rain begin to increase. It’s very possible that all of the Sound sees up to if not more than 2 inches of rain by weeks end. The low moving into the region will also mean an increase in winds across Southcentral. While the windiest conditions look to stay near the coast, inland areas could begin to see winds increasing tomorrow. At best, maximum winds will be up to 25 mph for the Sound, with inland areas seeing gusts upwards of 15 wo 20 mph.

The rain looks to ease up as we welcome in the holiday weekend, with only some spotty showers possible. Memorial Day looks to remain fairly seasonal under mostly cloudy skies, with a high in the upper 50s.

Have a wonderful Wednesday!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.