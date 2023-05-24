US marks one year since Uvalde school shooting

Some families are still demanding accountability for the failed police response. (CNN, POOL, WFAA, KSAT, KTRK, CITY OF UVALDE, GUN VIOLENCE ARCHIVE)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 8:02 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
UVALDE, Texas (CNN) - Texas flags are flying at half-staff as Wednesday marks one year since a gunman killed 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas.

Gov. Greg Abbott also called for a statewide moment of silence at 11:30 a.m. to remember victims, survivors, families and the community.

That is around the time the 18-year-old gunman entered the school through an unlocked door and began shooting.

President Joe Biden is expected to give a speech at 3:30 p.m. Eastern in remembrance of the victims.

Questions remain about why it took law enforcement 77 minutes to subdue the gunman.

The debate over guns also remains.

Texas often leads the U.S. in gun sales, and a 2021 law allows Texans to carry firearms openly without training or a permit.

Supporters said gun owners have a constitutional right to protect themselves and their loved ones.

Critics point to a grisly statistic, that over the past eight years, half of the deadliest U.S. shootings have been in Texas.

