7-year-old arrested for setting house on fire with parents asleep, investigators say

A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents...
A 7-year-old child has been arrested after allegedly setting fire to a home while their parents were asleep.(Jackson County West Virginia Sheriff's Department)
By Eric Fossell and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:14 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON COUNTY, W.Va. (WSAZ/Gray News) - Authorities in West Virginia say a 7-year-old child is in custody after setting a house on fire Wednesday afternoon.

According to the Jackson County West Virginia Sheriff’s Department, crews responded just after 11 a.m. to reports of a house fire in the Medina area.

Officials shared a photo from the scene that appeared to show the structure engulfed in flames.

Fire crews were able to gain control of the fire but two people ended up suffering minor burns.

Investigators said a 7-year-old child was arrested in connection with the blaze as it appears the fire was intentionally set while the child’s parents were sleeping in the house.

The sheriff’s office did not identify any of the people involved but said the child is facing an arson charge.

The West Virginia State Fire Marshal’s Office is among the agencies investigating the fire.

Copyright 2023 WSAZ via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mudflats stretching out beyond Hope, Alaska.
Illinois man dies after becoming stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats
Task force selects locations for sanctioned homeless sites
Assembly task force selects sanctioned campsites for immediate homeless needs
Nearly four decades later, the court of appeals has paved the way for Alaska’s youngest female...
Resentencing sets new precedent for nearly 40-year-old murder case
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Colorado man killed in ATV crash near Butte
A changing economy means Alaska’s jobs will change
A changing economy means Alaska’s jobs will change

Latest News

APD, police union come to agreement on body-worn cameras
This photo provided by the Madera County Sheriff's Office shows Gregory Rodriguez, a former...
Former California corrections officer charged with sexually assaulting 13 at women’s prison
Roadtrippin' 2023: Taking the trip from Homer to Kodiak on the Alaska Marine Highway
Roadtrippin’ 2023: An overnight stay on the M/V Tustumena
A college baseball player died after a dugout collapsed on him in Pennsylvania.
College baseball player dies after dugout collapses on him
Gov. DeSantis launched his 2024 presidential campaign Wednesday after a delay on Twitter.
DeSantis launches 2024 campaign after Twitter delay