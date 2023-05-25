Critics of possible Mat-Su school board policy change say it targets LGBTQ youth

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - A proposed Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District School Board policy is drawing reaction from parents, teachers, and students on issues surrounding how students identify themselves at school.

Hundreds of residents, including members of the Mat-Su Education Association and the Mat-Su Borough School District, showed up to Wednesday’s Mat-Su School Board meeting. The board is looking at various policy revisions recommended by the board policy committee.

Some of the potential changes could have major impacts on students, teachers, and parents in the district.

The more controversial policy changes that the board is eyeing revolve around parent engagement, family life, human sexuality, and school counseling services. One of them requires that “parent permission before the name or pronoun used by a student at school is changed.”

Critics have said the proposal bears resemblance to HB 105, a bill put forward by Gov. Mike Dunleavy, who maintains the bill would strengthen parental rights in the Alaska school system.

Along with a crowd of people in red — part of a rally behind continued teacher contract negotiations — many residents spoke out against potential policy changes, particularly those involving gender identity discussions.

“We strongly oppose the Mat-Su borough’s proposed revisions,” said Rose O’Hara-Jolley with Planned Parenthood. “These changes are an outright extreme attack on LGBTQ youth that forcibly outs and misgenders LGBTQ students.”

“These policy changes are not just unconstitutional, but they’re un-Alaskan. No government should be able to tell our youth what books they can or cannot read or how to express themselves; that’s the parent’s job.”

“When I come back to our hometown and hear the suffering and exclusion of queer and trans people, especially our students and our children, my heart is broken,” said Jessi Saiki, a former Mat-Su student. “I want love and respect for the people of the Valley too.”

Michael Garvey, advocacy director with the Alaska Civil Liberties Union of Alaska, believes some policy changes would hurt an already vulnerable population.

“We already know that this is a population of kids who are under an immense risk of self-harm, mental health deterioration, and so in our view, this doesn’t really uphold the district’s obligation to provide a safe and welcoming learning environment for every student,” Garvey said.

The board considered multiple policy changes that were on Wednesday night’s agenda with the next school board meeting slated for June 7.

Supporters and critics also showed up to speak on the new contract that is being debated between the teacher’s union and school district, which recently voted to approve a strike for as early as this fall. The district says it is still willing to negotiate a collective bargaining agreement with the educators association and says it remains open to scheduling discussions.

