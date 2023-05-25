JBER conducting controlled burns to mitigate wildfire danger

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you’ve been near Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson recently, you may have noticed a lot of smoke in the area.

JBER is conducting their annual prescribed fire operations to protect the base from wildfire by removing potential fuel sources.

In a press release, JBER officials emphasized the importance getting the burns done before fire danger increases.

“Removing hazardous fuels during the spring, when conditions are moderated, allows for the greatest degree of control and the lowest risk for negative impacts, such as smoke,” the press release said.

Jon Glover with JBER’s U.S. Air Force Wildland Fire Branch say that this burn began on May 20, and crews expect to prescribed burns to continue into June. The team uses a variety of methods to control the burns.

JBER officials say workers are expected to burn around 1,800 acres of land during this operation. Exact times of the prescribed fires depends on weather conditions and range availability.

Smoke from the burns is expected to reach the Glenn Highway, and may be noticeable in Eagle River and into Anchorage.

