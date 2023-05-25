JBER conducting controlled burns to mitigate wildfire danger

Inside the Gates
JBER conducting controlled burns to mitigate wildfire danger
By Casandra Mancl and Georgina Fernandez
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 6:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you’ve been near Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson recently, you may have noticed a lot of smoke in the area.

JBER is conducting their annual prescribed fire operations to protect the base from wildfire by removing potential fuel sources.

In a press release, JBER officials emphasized the importance getting the burns done before fire danger increases.

“Removing hazardous fuels during the spring, when conditions are moderated, allows for the greatest degree of control and the lowest risk for negative impacts, such as smoke,” the press release said.

Jon Glover with JBER’s U.S. Air Force Wildland Fire Branch say that this burn began on May 20, and crews expect to prescribed burns to continue into June. The team uses a variety of methods to control the burns.

JBER officials say workers are expected to burn around 1,800 acres of land during this operation. Exact times of the prescribed fires depends on weather conditions and range availability.

Smoke from the burns is expected to reach the Glenn Highway, and may be noticeable in Eagle River and into Anchorage.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The mudflats stretching out beyond Hope, Alaska.
Illinois man dies after becoming stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats
Task force selects locations for sanctioned homeless sites
Assembly task force selects sanctioned campsites for immediate homeless needs
Nearly four decades later, the court of appeals has paved the way for Alaska’s youngest female...
Resentencing sets new precedent for nearly 40-year-old murder case
Danville Police are investigating a shooting
Colorado man killed in ATV crash near Butte
A changing economy means Alaska’s jobs will change
A changing economy means Alaska’s jobs will change

Latest News

Inaugural sustainability report presented at energy conference
New sustainability report presented at energy conference
On Tuesday, the task force presented the assembly with a resolution. However, the assembly...
Anchorage’s Sanctioned Camps Community Task Force resolution isn’t dead, Anchorage Assembly members say
APD, police union come to agreement on body-worn cameras
APD, police union come to agreement on body-worn cameras
APD, police union come to agreement on body-worn cameras