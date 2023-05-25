Rain for southern Alaska

Snowmelt and ice jam flooding ongoing
By Jackie Purcell
Published: May. 24, 2023 at 5:58 PM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Cloudy skies and rain showers for Anchorage and much of southcentral Alaska on Wednesday. Drier conditions for the rest pf the evening.

Rainfall amounts are expected to be higher with the next system.

By Friday and Saturday, some better breaks. But if you are going to head out of town for the Memorial Day holiday weekend, prepare to encounter wet weather.

Ice jam flooding and snowmelt continue on Alaska’s rivers and streams. Water levels are running high if not running overbank. Flood advisories, watches and even warnings remain in place. Stevens Village and Fort Yukon, and Beaver should brace for high water through the week.

Hot spot was Northway - hitting 71 degrees. The cold spot was Point Thomson at 22 degrees.

