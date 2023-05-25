Roadtrippin’ 2023: Alutiiq Museum

KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - Kodiak’s rich history is deeply rooted in the Alutiiq people and culture.

Our Roadtrippin’ crew stopped by the Alutiiq Museum, a place with a mission to preserve and share ancient cultural traditions.

The Alutiiq Museum sits in the heart of Downtown Kodiak, showcasing all eras of Alutiiq history first brought to the Kodiak archipelago more than 7,500 years ago.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.