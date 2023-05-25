Roadtrippin’ 2023: An overnight stay on the M/V Tustumena

KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - The Alaska Marine Highway System, Alaska’s state-owned ferry system, is one of the greatest ways to see the state. It takes travelers to places you can only get to by boat or plane — but you can take your car, RV, bike or whatever else you may need along for the ride.

Taking the ferry is a great way for travelers to get off the beaten path and explore what some of Alaska’s more remote communities have to offer.

Our Roadtrippin’ crew boarded the M/V Tustumena in Homer on a nine-and-a-half-hour journey to the second-largest island in the country, Kodiak.

The Tustumena is equipped with a dining room, several observation lounges, a small movie theater and a covered heated solarium.

For those who don’t have a cabin reservation, the solarium is a great spot to hang a hammock for your overnight stay onboard or to just sit back, relax and take in all the majestic views.

Roadtrippin' 2023: Homer to Kodiak on the Alaska Marine Highway

