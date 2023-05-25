Roadtrippin’ 2023: Hiking in Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park

KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - It can be difficult to avoid the rain in Kodiak, but head to Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park when it does.

Fort Abercrombie State Historical Park is located on the eastern shore of Kodiak Island, and is lined with trails taking visitors through the lush temperate rainforest.

Ani Thomas, owner of Kodiak Connections Walking Tours, took our Roadtrippin’ crew on a hike. Thomas shared information about local plant life and even bits of history, like remnants of the Great Eruption of 1912, during the hike

