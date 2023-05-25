Widespread rain returns to Southcentral Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Following a brief sunrise this morning, clouds and rain showers quickly returned to Southcentral Alaska. Unlike yesterday, the rain today will be more widespread and last longer.

While the heaviest rain looks to stay confined to the coast, inland areas of Southcentral will catch some dry time here and there. The heaviest rain looks to arrive into the afternoon hours, as the approaching low moves closer to the coast. It’s here where up to three inches of rain could fall near Whittier and Portage Valley. Surrounding coastal areas could see up to an inch of rain, while inland locations pick up nearly a quarter of an inch.

Southeast Alaska will also see the resurgence of widespread activity that will unfortunately stick around into the holiday weekend. It’s looking possible that in addition to the rain, temperatures will drop into the upper 40s and lower 50s for highs for a brief time this weekend. While they’ll be some dry time here and there, little in the way of sunshine can be expected over the next week.

While rain is falling across Southeast and Southcentral, the rest of the state continues to deal with breakup. The Yukon River is the main river of concern, with several areas still dealing with high water. Until all runs of ice clear an area, the threat of rising water due to an ice jam will remain. Areas along the North Slope have already been dealing with ice jam issues, as the Slope Rivers begin a gradual thawing process.

For Memorial Day, Southcentral will keep showery activity around. It’ll be much drier inland with most of the rain confined to the coast. Daily highs will stay in the mid-50s through the start of next week.

Have a safe and happy Thursday!

