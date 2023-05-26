Cool & wet heading into the weekend

Memorial Day holds potential to be the driest day
By Jackie Purcell
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 7:10 PM AKDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the Memorial Day holiday weekend approaching, undoubtedly many Alaska residents are planning some outdoor activities. The wet and cool weather pattern will hold, and the rain will fall, but there is a break expected by Monday.

Flood watches, advisories and warnings are still up for several interior locations — Stevens Village, Fort Yukon, Galena, Pilot Station, Marshall, Mountain Village and Russian Mission.

The Gulf of Alaska will be the center point of low pressure systems spinning into and rotating north and right into the southern areas of the state.

Hot spot for Thursday was two locations — Fairbanks and Eagle both hitting 75 degrees. The cold spot goes to Utqiagvik with 22 degrees.

Cool, wet weather heading into the weekend
Rain for southern Alaska