Cool & wet heading into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - With the Memorial Day holiday weekend approaching, undoubtedly many Alaska residents are planning some outdoor activities. The wet and cool weather pattern will hold, and the rain will fall, but there is a break expected by Monday.

Flood watches, advisories and warnings are still up for several interior locations — Stevens Village, Fort Yukon, Galena, Pilot Station, Marshall, Mountain Village and Russian Mission.

The Gulf of Alaska will be the center point of low pressure systems spinning into and rotating north and right into the southern areas of the state.

Hot spot for Thursday was two locations — Fairbanks and Eagle both hitting 75 degrees. The cold spot goes to Utqiagvik with 22 degrees.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.