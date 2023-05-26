GRAPHIC: Bodycam footage released of deadly New Year’s Eve arrest of Mississippi man

By WLBT staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 6:52 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT/Gray News)- Bodycam footage has been released of the encounter between Jackson police and Keith Murriel, a Black man who died in custody on New Year’s Eve.

The video comes after the indictment of former officers Avery Willis, Kenya McCarty and James Land, who are charged in Murriel’s death.

Jackson police initially said in a statement that the 41-year-old father of two died after experiencing a “medical emergency” on the scene.

The incident appears to begin on the night of Dec. 31 when Murriel was told to leave the property of the Extended Stay hotel on Beasley Road.

Officers can be heard on bodycam explaining to their sergeant that the security guard at the hotel had told them that Murriel had been harassing pedestrians in the parking lot, and that the security guard told Murriel to leave “at least eight times.”

Murriel would eventually leave the property but later returned while officers were still on the scene. That’s when he was tackled to the ground and repeatedly tased.

The officers later told their sergeant that they had “no choice” but to tase him.

Attorneys for Murriel allege he was tased “over 80 times” during the course of his arrest. He would also be cuffed three times.

Murriel eventually passed out and was placed in the back of an officer’s police car. An ambulance was called and, once it arrived, chest compressions began.

The three officers involved in the arrest were indicted by a grand jury on May 12. Willis and McCarty are charged with second-degree murder, and Land is charged with manslaughter.

Video of the arrest can be viewed HERE.

Warning: the following videos are graphic in nature and viewer discretion is advised.

Copyright 2023 WLBT via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly four decades later, the court of appeals has paved the way for Alaska’s youngest female...
Resentencing sets new precedent for nearly 40-year-old murder case
The mudflats stretching out beyond Hope, Alaska.
Illinois man dies after becoming stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats
Razor clam digging near Ninilchik.
Ninilchik area beaches to open for limited clamming for first time in years
Task force selects locations for sanctioned homeless sites
Assembly task force selects sanctioned campsites for immediate homeless needs
FILE - Tina Turner performs in a concert in Cologne, Germany on Jan. 14, 2009. Turner, the...
Tina Turner, ‘Queen of Rock ‘n’ Roll’ whose triumphant career made her world-famous, dies at 83

Latest News

Dr. Caitlin Bernard, left, sits between attorneys John Hoover and Alice Morical on Thursday...
Indiana doctor reprimanded for talking publicly about Ohio 10-year-old’s abortion
House investigators allege the Texas attorney general committed several crimes.
Texas Attorney General Paxton under investigation
The Kodiak Crab Festival serves as the island's summer kick off with five days of festivities...
Roadtrippin’ 2023: Kodiak Crab Festival
Children from the village of Shungnak pose in front of solar panels at their community's...
Microgrids producing energy for remote arctic communities
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Texas lawmakers issue 20 articles of impeachment against state Attorney General Ken Paxton