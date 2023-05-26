InvestigateTV - Season 2; Episode 21

By InvestigateTV staff
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 1:16 PM AKDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — This Week on InvestigateTV: Across the country trains are stopping for days, cutting off communities. Children climb between train cars to get to school. First responders can’t reach those in need of help. We speak to lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, pushing for action. WHERE TO WATCH ICYMI – Watch last week’s episode.

Railroaded: Across America, trains are stopping on tracks and blocking roadways – sometimes for hours. In some cases, as our cameras caught on video, children are dangerously crossing stopped trains, crawling under the cars to get to and from school. In others, emergency responders are unable to quickly reach people in danger. In this story, we partner with ProPublica to look at the tens of thousands of complaints to the federal government about blocked crossings, talk to people in towns where trains frequently stop – plus question lawmakers and Transportation Secretary Buttigieg about what can be done.

Long Trains Pose Safety Concerns, Challenges: Railroads are a vital part of the history of the United States and its economy. More freight moves by rail than any other mode of transportation, passing through major cities and small communities. InvestigateTV partnered with ProPublica and KCTV to reveal the challenges communities face as trains get longer and longer.

Key Provisions Move Forward in Senate: Two critical provisions designed to protect children from stalled trains that block pathways to schools across the nation were successfully added to legislation making its way through the United States Senate. The provisions, introduced by Senator Reverend Raphael Warnock, (D-GA), were added into the Railway Safety Act of 2023.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campers at Cuddy Park received abatement notices on Wednesday from the Anchorage Police...
Cuddy Park campers receive abatement notice over concert event
Razor clam digging near Ninilchik.
Ninilchik area beaches to open for limited clamming for first time in years
Anchorage police served abatement notices to Cuddy Park campers on Wednesday.
Campers disappointed by abatement of Cuddy Park
APD, police union come to agreement on body-worn cameras
APD, police union come to agreement on body-worn cameras
Roadtrippin’ 2023: Meet the Salmon Sisters, Homer’s iconic duo
Roadtrippin’ 2023: Meet the Salmon Sisters, Homer’s iconic duo

Latest News

Roadtrippin' 2023: Haines' Zen Bathworks perfects the art of relaxation
Roadtrippin’ 2023: Haines’ Zen Bathworks perfects the art of relaxation
Public debates teacher health insurance, gender identity, parental rights at Mat-Su school board meeting
Roadtrippin’ 2023: Taste-testing at Kodiak Island Brewing Company
Roadtrippin’ 2023: Taste-testing at Kodiak Island Brewing Company
The Morning Edition says goodbye to longtime photojournalist Mike Nederbrock
Wet Memorial Day weekend across Alaska
Wet Memorial Day weekend across Alaska