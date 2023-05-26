Police: More than 47K milligrams of fentanyl found inside woman

Marianela Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl along with...
Marianela Rodriguez was arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl along with two others, police reported.(Rumford Police Department via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 9:34 AM AKDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RUMFORD, Maine (CNN) - Police in Maine seized more than 47,000 milligrams of fentanyl from inside a person.

Rumford police pulled over a car on Sunday and said found drug paraphernalia but no drugs.

Police reported that after a K-9 alerted them to the groin area of one of the three suspects, they discovered she was carrying drugs.

Police said the woman, identified as Marianela Rodriguez, had nearly 24,000 deadly doses of the drug inside her.

She and two others were arrested and charged with aggravated trafficking in fentanyl.

Police said a fourth man was in the car, but he was released without charges.

If convicted, each defendant could be sentenced to up to 30 years in prison and fined up to $50,000.

Police said others will likely be arrested as the investigation continues.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campers at Cuddy Park received abatement notices on Wednesday from the Anchorage Police...
Cuddy Park campers receive abatement notice over concert event
Razor clam digging near Ninilchik.
Ninilchik area beaches to open for limited clamming for first time in years
Anchorage police served abatement notices to Cuddy Park campers on Wednesday.
Campers disappointed by abatement of Cuddy Park
APD, police union come to agreement on body-worn cameras
APD, police union come to agreement on body-worn cameras
Public debates teacher health insurance, gender identity, parental rights at Mat-Su school board meeting

Latest News

RAW: Man arrested, accused of opening door on flight
Officials released surveillance photos from Petco of the woman holding the raccoon.
Woman brings raccoon to Petco for nail trim, lets other customers kiss it
A Southwest pilot had to crawl through the window of the airplane after the flight deck door...
Pilot locked out of airplane crawls through window
FILE - A plane drops fire retardant near the Lake Christine wildfire on July 4, 2018, in...
Judge says fire retardant drops are polluting streams but allows use to continue