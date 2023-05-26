Roadtrippin’ 2023: Taste-testing at Kodiak Island Brewing Company

Roadtrippin’ 2023: Taste-testing at Kodiak Island Brewing Company
By Kristen Durand and Carly Schreck
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:01 AM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - Kodiak Island Brewing Company has been bringing the Kodiak people together over a cold glass for 20 years.

Our Roadtrippin’ crew decided to leave their car at the hotel and catch up with brewery owner Ben Millstein right down the street to taste test some of the brews and cap off an adventure-filled trip.

Discover more of Alaska with our Roadtrippin' 2023 series!

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campers at Cuddy Park received abatement notices on Wednesday from the Anchorage Police...
Cuddy Park campers receive abatement notice over concert event
Razor clam digging near Ninilchik.
Ninilchik area beaches to open for limited clamming for first time in years
Anchorage police served abatement notices to Cuddy Park campers on Wednesday.
Campers disappointed by abatement of Cuddy Park
APD, police union come to agreement on body-worn cameras
APD, police union come to agreement on body-worn cameras
Critics of possible Mat-Su school board policy change say it targets LGBTQ youth

Latest News

The Morning Edition says goodbye to longtime photojournalist Mike Nederbrock
Wet Memorial Day weekend across Alaska
Wet Memorial Day weekend across Alaska
Roadtrippin’ 2023: Taste-testing at Kodiak Island Brewing Company
Roadtrippin’ 2023: Taste-testing at Kodiak Island Brewing Company
Alaskans give their response to a Supreme Court ruling limiting federal protections of wetlands.
Alaskans react to Supreme Court ruling on wetland protections