Roadtrippin’ 2023: Taste-testing at Kodiak Island Brewing Company
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 8:01 AM AKDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
KODIAK, Alaska (KTUU) - Kodiak Island Brewing Company has been bringing the Kodiak people together over a cold glass for 20 years.
Our Roadtrippin’ crew decided to leave their car at the hotel and catch up with brewery owner Ben Millstein right down the street to taste test some of the brews and cap off an adventure-filled trip.
