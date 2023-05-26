Wet Memorial Day weekend across Alaska

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you’re a fan of sunshine for Memorial Day, limited opportunities can be expected across the state. An active weather pattern remains with us, as dual lows in both the Gulf of of Alaska and Bering Sea, keep showery activity with us. While widespread rain isn’t likely today, we’ll still manage to see some heavier activity for parts of Prince William Sound. It’s here where an additional inch of rain can be expected. Further inland, light showers will stay through the morning hours, before Turnagain Arm winds effectively end any rain chances. Into the afternoon hours, winds will gradually increase out of the southeast. Many areas can expect to see winds gusting from 20 to 35 mph throughout the day.

As a result of the active weather, temperatures will struggle to break out of the 40s and lower 50s the next few days. This means that for Memorial Day, temperatures will be up to 5 to 8 degrees below average in Southcentral, while Southeast sees a significant departure as highs drop into the 40s. While some locations will manage to warm, mainly the Interior, sunshine will be hard to come by for most locations.

If you’re heading the coastal regions of Southcentral for Memorial Day, expect rain in the forecast. While it is wet and cool outside it’s still a good reminder to practice fire safety, as it only takes one wrong mistake to cause a wildfire. The good news is that wet and cloudy conditions will keep humidity levels up, but it’s always a safe bet to always be cautious.

While showers stick around through the weekend, there is signs we’ll see drier and somewhat warmer weather for Southcentral into next week. As May draws to a close and we welcome in summer, temperatures will slowly warm back near 60. The lower 60s look to be a welcoming sight by Thursday of next week.

Have a safe and Happy Memorial Day!

