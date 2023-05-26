Zebra dies after running into fence post at zoo

A zebra has died at a zoo in Wisconsin after it ran into a fence post in its enclosure,...
A zebra has died at a zoo in Wisconsin after it ran into a fence post in its enclosure, officials say.(RudiHulshof via Canva | File image)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 25, 2023 at 5:44 PM AKDT|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MILWAUKEE (AP) - A zebra has died after running into a containment fence post in his enclosure at a zoo in Milwaukee.

The zebra, named Stuart, was in the Impala Plains habitat at the Milwaukee County Zoo “exploring, running and chasing the impalas in the yard” Wednesday when he struck the fence post surrounding the habitat, the zoo said Thursday in a statement.

Tim Wild, the zoo’s curator of large mammals, said a necropsy will be done to determine why the zebra’s injuries were fatal, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

“This tragic accident is a heartbreaking loss for the animal care team, and for everyone who cares about the zoo’s animals,” the zoo said on its website. “The focus now is on the wellbeing of the impalas and the ostriches who share the habitat. The impalas were brought inside for the remainder of the day, and the ostriches returned to the yard.”

Stuart was born in 2018 at a zoo in Minnesota and had been at the Milwaukee County Zoo since 2019.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nearly four decades later, the court of appeals has paved the way for Alaska’s youngest female...
Resentencing sets new precedent for nearly 40-year-old murder case
Razor clam digging near Ninilchik.
Ninilchik area beaches to open for limited clamming for first time in years
The mudflats stretching out beyond Hope, Alaska.
Illinois man dies after becoming stuck in Turnagain Arm mudflats
Campers at Cuddy Park received abatement notices on Wednesday from the Anchorage Police...
Cuddy Park campers receive abatement notice over concert event
Task force selects locations for sanctioned homeless sites
Assembly task force selects sanctioned campsites for immediate homeless needs

Latest News

Abatement process at Cuddy Park continues, despite previous no-abatement remarks
FILE - Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton speaks at a news conference in Dallas on June 22,...
Texas lawmakers issue 20 articles of impeachment against state Attorney General Ken Paxton
FILE - Preschool children visit the site where George Floyd was murdered by then Minneapolis...
Anniversary of George Floyd’s killing: Changes were made, but short of ‘reckoning’ on racial justice
FILE - Gabby Petito's parents are suing the Laundries for emotional distress in connection to...
Gabby Petito’s family makes public the ‘burn after reading’ letter from Brian Laundrie’s mother