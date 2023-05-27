Bird Creek Campground packed for Memorial Day weekend despite wind and rain

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Memorial Day weekend is upon Alaska as roadways and highways are full of drivers anxious to pitch a tent and hook up their campers.

Sprinkles, wind, chilly air and overcast skies didn’t keep the Bird Creek Campground, southeast of Anchorage on the Seward Highway, from becoming completely full Friday. Vehicle after vehicle and camper after camper pulled into the campground early Friday night and pulled right back out.

Tom and Carmen Frazier traveled to the campground from Chugiak for Memorial Day weekend. The couple says there’s nothing like being out in the fresh Alaskan air under the mountains. The Fraziers are both U.S. Coast Guard veterans as former chief petty officers.

“We’re going to be doing a lot of bike riding, a lot of walking. We do have some friends coming up from Homer on Sunday to hang out with us and barbeque, and our son, one of our sons might come up,” said Carmen Frazier. “He’s working, but he might come up over the weekend and enjoy this.”

Tom Frazier said it’s important to acknowledge that Memorial Day is a holiday to remember and honor those who have died in military service for the country.

“We don’t take it for granted what this weekend is about,” Tom Frazier said. “My wife and I are both veterans. We have a lot of family members that are veterans. Two of our sons are vets. Our youngest son is a Purple Heart combat vet. Two tours in the Middle East; came home with a chunk of shrapnel in his chest.”

The Fraziers said they’re looking forward to spending the entire Memorial Weekend at Bird Creek Campground where they’re looking forward to building fires to spend time with family and friends.

