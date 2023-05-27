Family’s heartfelt moment with orangutan at zoo asking to see newborn goes viral

The Hittle family shared a video on social media from their trip to the Louisville Zoo that has since gone viral. (Source: Hittle Family | WAVE)
By Dustin Vogt and Jordan Gartner
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:21 PM AKDT|Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE/Gray News) - A family’s video from their trip to the Louisville Zoo is going viral.

The Hittle family shared a video earlier this month online from their trip to the zoo, showcasing a cute moment between an orangutan and the couple’s newborn baby.

WAVE reports the video shows Dakota Hittle holding his 3-month-old baby, Judah, near the glass enclosure of the zoo’s orangutan exhibit. An orangutan named Amber then points to him to bring the infant closer to the glass.

Dakota Hittle’s wife, Shalena Crowe Hittle, and Judah’s big brother watched as Judah was brought closer to the glass with Amber pointing and looking over him.

The family’s video has since been liked more than 500,000 times in total on different social media platforms.

According to the Louisville Zoo, this was not the first time Amber has interacted with guests as she often taps the glass to get their attention.

Copyright 2023 WAVE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Campers at Cuddy Park received abatement notices on Wednesday from the Anchorage Police...
Cuddy Park campers receive abatement notice over concert event
Razor clam digging near Ninilchik.
Ninilchik area beaches to open for limited clamming for first time in years
Anchorage police served abatement notices to Cuddy Park campers on Wednesday.
Campers disappointed by abatement of Cuddy Park
APD, police union come to agreement on body-worn cameras
APD, police union come to agreement on body-worn cameras
Nearly four decades later, the court of appeals has paved the way for Alaska’s youngest female...
Resentencing sets new precedent for nearly 40-year-old murder case

Latest News

House Speaker Kevin McCarthy, of Calif., Thursday, May 25, 2023, speaks to reporters about the...
Biden says debt default deal ‘very close’ while deadline now set at June 5
Bill would turn opioid settlement payouts into investment fund
Bill would turn opioid settlement payouts into investment fund
Haines, in Southeast Alaska, is a town where seeing eagles is nearly guaranteed.
Roadtrippin’ 2023: Heading to Haines, a town where eagles soar
Tanner Rhinehart, who commented on his own wanted poster, was arrested by police the following...
Suspect who told police ‘gotta be quicker than that’ on his wanted poster arrested