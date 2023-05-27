Rainy, cloudy Memorial Day weekend for the southern coast

By Tracy Sinclare
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 6:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Rain sticks around through most of the weekend for the coastal areas of Southcentral and Southeast. Anchorage and the Mat-Su will see clouds and a few showers. An active weather pattern remains with us as dual lows in both the Gulf of Alaska and Bering Sea keep showery activity with us.

Temperatures struggle to break out of the 40s and lower 50s over the next few days. Expect temperatures to be 5 to 8 degrees below average in Southcentral Alaska for Memorial Day, while Southeast Alaska sees a significant departure as highs drop into the 40s.

Have a safe and Happy Memorial Day!

