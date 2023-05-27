Roadtrippin’ 2023: A visit to the Haines Brewery where craft beer is king

By Lauren Maxwell
Published: May. 26, 2023 at 10:55 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
HAINES, Alaska (KTUU) - In 1999, Paul Wheeler and his wife Jeanne Kitayama opened the Haines Brewing Company, in part, Wheeler said, because of how hard it was to find a good beer in the small Southeast town unless you made it yourself.

Wheeler had always been an avid homebrewer and decided to take the next step. Haines Brewing Company isn’t just the oldest brewery in this small community; it’s the only brewery, and locals and visitors alike enjoy it.

Wheeler brews about 20 different kinds of beer with 16 on tap at all times. He’s known for some unusual techniques in his brewing style, as well as for using local ingredients grown in the Haines area whenever possible.

Wheeler has helped to put Alaskan craft beers on the map and is one of the founders of the Great Alaska Craft Beer and Home Brew Festival, which draws more than a thousand participants to Haines every May.

Lauren Maxwell went to the Southeast Alaska Fairgrounds to learn about this weekend's upcoming Great Alaska Craft Beer & Home Brew Festival.
Check out all the fun adventures in this year's Roadtrippin' series!

