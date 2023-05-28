Alaska missionary killed in bus, semi-truck crash

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Friday, Elder Izaak Orion Card, 20, of Anchorage, died in a bus crash involving a semi-truck in Brazil, according to a statement from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The crash happened near the city of Tibagi, Brazil, in a rural area, the church said in a statement. Card was with three other missionaries traveling on the bus early Friday night when it was hit by a semi. The other crash victims were not seriously hurt, the church said.

“We send our love to Elder Card’s family and friends and the missionaries and members in the Brazil Curitiba Mission,” the official statement said. “We pray that each will find peace and comfort as they mourn this faithful missionary and reflect on his Christlike service.”

The surviving missionaries are being cared for by the church.

