Alaska missionary killed in bus, semi-truck crash

Elder Izaak Orion Card, 20, of Anchorage, died in a bus crash involving a semi-truck in Brazil.
Elder Izaak Orion Card, 20, of Anchorage, died in a bus crash involving a semi-truck in Brazil.(The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints)
By Joe Cadotte
Published: May. 27, 2023 at 10:50 PM AKDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Friday, Elder Izaak Orion Card, 20, of Anchorage, died in a bus crash involving a semi-truck in Brazil, according to a statement from The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

The crash happened near the city of Tibagi, Brazil, in a rural area, the church said in a statement. Card was with three other missionaries traveling on the bus early Friday night when it was hit by a semi. The other crash victims were not seriously hurt, the church said.

“We send our love to Elder Card’s family and friends and the missionaries and members in the Brazil Curitiba Mission,” the official statement said. “We pray that each will find peace and comfort as they mourn this faithful missionary and reflect on his Christlike service.”

The surviving missionaries are being cared for by the church.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

An Anchorage man has pled guilty to the 2018 murder of 15-year-old Raynaldo Khotesouvan.
Young Anchorage man sentenced for 2018 murder of 15-year-old
Anchorage police served abatement notices to Cuddy Park campers on Wednesday.
Campers disappointed by abatement of Cuddy Park
Teen speaks about trouble navigating Alaska’s mental health system
Teen speaks about trouble navigating Alaska’s mental health system
Campers at Cuddy Park received abatement notices on Wednesday from the Anchorage Police...
Cuddy Park campers receive abatement notice over concert event
Razor clam digging near Ninilchik.
Ninilchik area beaches to open for limited clamming for first time in years

Latest News

A generator was stolen from a homeless shelter in Bethel, despite the setback the project...
Homeless shelter in Bethel continues construction despite stolen generator
State threatening to seize 10 boats at Ala Wai Boat Harbor, citing expired permits
Haines Brewing Company isn’t just the oldest brewery in this small community; it’s the only...
Roadtrippin’ 2023: A visit to the Haines Brewery where craft beer is king
Tom and Carmen Frazier are both U.S. Coast Guard Veterans. They say it's important to recognize...
Bird Creek Campground packed for Memorial Day weekend despite wind and rain