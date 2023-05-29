Paying respect to the fallen by cleaning their gravestones

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - In preparation of Memorial Day, a group of volunteers cleaned the graves of veterans buried at Anchorage Memorial Park Cemetary on Sunday.

“They’re looking at these people’s names. They’re looking at their histories, these veterans,” said Laura Dean, American Legion Post 1, House Committee Chair. “And remembering them as we should, because they’ve paid the ultimate sacrifice for us.”

