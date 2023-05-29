Police investigate fatal shooting in Spenard Neighborhood

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Spenard Neighborhood that occurred early in the morning of Memorial Day.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, police responded to a Spenard Road shooting around 12:30 a.m. Monday and found a man with upper body injuries. Police say the victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police closed Oregon Street between Spenard Road and 37th Avenue to process the scene. Police say they are investigating leads but there are currently no suspects. Next-of-kin notifications are underway.

“The motive, and any relationship between the parties involved, are under investigation; however, police believe this to be an isolated incident and not random,” police wrote.

