Boater dies in creek northwest of Central, AK

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:26 PM AKDT|Updated: 28 minutes ago
FAIRBANKS, Alaska (KTUU) - A boating trip for four family members turned deadly on Sunday when their boat capsized while floating Birch Creek northwest of Central.

According to the Alaska State Troopers, authorities on Monday afternoon were actively recovering the body of 40-year-old Candi Hendrickson, who died on Sunday. The others in the boat — who survived — have been identified as 41-year-old Jacob Hendrickson, from Central, Alaska, and his two children, ages 6 and 14. Next-of-kin notifications have been completed.

“Birch Creek is swollen with excessive water that can hide obstacles in the water increasing the risk to boaters,” trooper spokesperson Tim DeSpain said.

Numerous people from Central assisted with the emergency, traveling by boat and aircraft to the creek. Troopers say a Super Cub plane pinpointed the location of Hendrickson and the two children before “local search parties also responded and rescued Jacob and the two children and located (Candi) deceased in Birch Creek.”

Troopers deployed their Helo 2 helicopter to aid in the search and rescue effort. The Alaska Rescue Coordination Center was also contacted in the course of the rescue.

It’s unclear where the boaters were stranded, what kind of boat they were traveling in, and exactly how long the search and rescue effort took from start to finish.

