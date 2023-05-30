Honoring an Unalaska man killed in action in WWII

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As Alaskans pause for those who have given their lives while serving in the military on Memorial Day, some may remember George Fox.

For almost 80 years, he was nearly forgotten.

Pfc. Geoge Fox served in the U.S. Army. A Nazi bomb in Italy killed him in 1944. His body was shipped home to Unalaska, only to be buried in an unmarked grave.

Six years ago, a small group of volunteers began doing the research to show that Fox deserved the honors of a fallen soldier.

For Memorial Day 2022, a granite Army headstone was placed over his grave. For this year’s Memorial Day in Anchorage, his name was etched into the wall honoring Alaskans fallen in World War II.

George Fox was 22 years old when he died.

