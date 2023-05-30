Honoring an Unalaska man killed in action in WWII

Telling Alaska's Story: Honoring an Unalaska man killed in action in WWII
By Eric Sowl
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 2:33 PM AKDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - As Alaskans pause for those who have given their lives while serving in the military on Memorial Day, some may remember George Fox.

For almost 80 years, he was nearly forgotten.

Pfc. Geoge Fox served in the U.S. Army. A Nazi bomb in Italy killed him in 1944. His body was shipped home to Unalaska, only to be buried in an unmarked grave.

Six years ago, a small group of volunteers began doing the research to show that Fox deserved the honors of a fallen soldier.

For Memorial Day 2022, a granite Army headstone was placed over his grave. For this year’s Memorial Day in Anchorage, his name was etched into the wall honoring Alaskans fallen in World War II.

George Fox was 22 years old when he died.

Find more local stories in our "Telling Alaska's Story" segment of our website

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Coast Guard
One person dead, four missing from Southeast fishing charter boat
Alaska State Troopers badge
Boater dies in creek northwest of Central
Anchorage police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Spenard Neighborhood that occurred...
Police investigate fatal shooting in Spenard Neighborhood
With no mass shelter or a sanctioned campground, its a question, that for the past month,...
Seeking Shelter: Community task force looks at 40th and Denali lot for potential sanctioned campground
Elder Izaak Orion Card, 20, of Anchorage, died in a bus crash involving a semi-truck in Brazil.
Alaska missionary killed in bus, semi-truck crash

Latest News

Telling Alaska's Story: Honoring an Unalaska man killed in action in WWII
Telling Alaska's Story: Honoring an Unalaska man killed in action in WWII
Former Iditarod Elementary teacher sentenced to 46 years on abuse conviction
US Coast Guard
One person dead, four missing from Southeast fishing charter boat
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richarson.
JBER soldier killed in crash on base