Iditarod Elementary teacher sentenced to 46 years on abuse conviction

WASILLA, Alaska (KTUU) - A Mat-Su teacher will serve more than four decades in prison and must register as a sex offender for the rest of his life.

A Palmer judge sentenced 40-year-old Lukis Nighswonger to a 46-year sentence, with an additional 40 years suspended. Nighswonger has also been assigned 15 years of probation and will need to register as a sex offender.

Nighswonger worked as a teacher at Iditarod Elementary School in the Matanuska-Susitna Borough School District between 2005 and his arrest in 2018 following an investigation by the Wasilla Police Department. He accepted a plea deal for four counts of second-degree sexual abuse of a minor under age 16, and one count of third-degree sexual abuse of a minor, after allegations that he inappropriately touched some of his students.

The trial for Nighswonger began before the COVID-19 pandemic, which caused lengthy delays as the Alaska Court System temporarily halted courtroom proceedings.

This story has been updated to reflect Nighswonger accepted a plea deal and was not convicted at trial.

