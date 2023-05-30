JBER soldier killed in crash on base

FastCast digital headlines for Tuesday, May 30, 2023.
By Joey Klecka
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 10:44 AM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A soldier with the 11th Airborne Division on Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson was killed late Sunday night when the car they were riding in hit another vehicle on base.

The soldier, who was not named due to pending next-of-kin notifications, was one of five soldiers riding in a car on Arctic Valley Road, near Cottonwood Park. Officials say the car collided with another vehicle being driven by a man, with his spouse and their child in the vehicle, around 11:30 p.m. Sunday, according to the JBER Public Affairs Office.

JBER officials say two soldiers in the car were ejected, and both of them were taken to the Alaska Native Medical Center, along with the driver of the car. One soldier who was ejected was declared dead at the hospital. The driver and another soldier survived.

Officials said two other soldiers were taken to Providence Hospital, where they were “treated and released with only minor injuries.”

The driver of the other vehicle was taken to Alaska Regional with his family, where they were evaluated and treated. Officials did not specify the severity of their injuries.

JBER said the crash is being investigated by the Army Criminal Investigation Command.

Friend honors Alaska veteran who was killed during Operation Desert Storm
