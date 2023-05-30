One person dead, four missing from Southeast fishing charter boat

KTUU's 70 years of broadcasting
By Tracy Sinclare
Published: May. 29, 2023 at 5:20 PM AKDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
SITKA, Alaska (KTUU) - The U.S. Coast Guard has recovered the body of one person and is searching for four more people from a fishing charter vessel that was last seen near Sitka on Sunday afternoon.

According to the Coast Guard, Sector Juneau watchstanders received a phone call Sunday night from Kingfisher Charters who reported a charter vessel was overdue. There were five people onboard.

The Coast Guard says the vessel was found partially submerged near Low Island, approximately one mile east of Shoals Point on Kruzof Island. The Coast Guard recovered the body of one person when they arrived on the scene. The search continues for the others.

Multiple vessels and aircraft are involved in the search.

“There are currently so many unknowns, we are thankful for the coordination efforts from several municipal agencies including the Sitka Fire Department and Good Samaritan vessels on scene,” said Lt. Trevor Layman, Command Duty Officer. “We’re working quickly to locate the unaccounted-for individuals.”

