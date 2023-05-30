Police: Burglars targeted lakeside home on paddleboards

Police are looking for burglary suspects who used standup paddleboards as a getaway vehicle.
By Maddie White
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 9:14 AM AKDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YARROW POINT, Wash. (KING) – Police in Washington state are asking people who live on Lake Washington to be on alert for burglars with an unusual mode of transportation.

The waves of the lake have been known to buoy many a watercraft, and this Memorial Day was no exception, as a serene crowd soaked in its quiet charm.

However, the peaceful lake was used in a surprising way Thursday morning when burglars used stand-up paddleboards to make their getaway.

Mikail Johnston, a resident who lives nearby, said he was shocked by the burglary.

“This seems like some sort of ‘Mission Impossible’-type thing,” he said.

Police said the burglars were wearing wetsuits when they paddled up to a home on 95th Avenue Northeast in Yarrow Point.

Once at the home, they forced their way through the back glass door of the home along Lake Washington.

“It’s crazy,” Johnston said. “Hard to believe someone would target a house like that.”

Officials haven’t yet revealed what was taken from the home. Responding officers suggested over a police scanner that the burglars took around $20,000 in cash.

“You don’t see that everyday. It’s like a full-on heist basically,” Johnston said.

Police are asking anyone with information that could be helpful to the investigation to come forward.

Copyright 2023 KING via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Coast Guard
One person dead, four missing from Southeast fishing charter boat
Alaska State Troopers badge
Boater dies in creek northwest of Central
Anchorage police are investigating a fatal shooting in the Spenard Neighborhood that occurred...
Police investigate fatal shooting in Spenard Neighborhood
Elder Izaak Orion Card, 20, of Anchorage, died in a bus crash involving a semi-truck in Brazil.
Alaska missionary killed in bus, semi-truck crash
Memorial Day
Remembering the true meaning of Memorial Day

Latest News

Dr. Morris Wortman, 72, of Rochester, was a passenger in the experimental aircraft that went...
Fertility doctor accused of using own sperm dies in crash of hand-built plane
FILE - Elizabeth Holmes, then the CEO of Theranos, speaks at the Fortune Global Forum on Nov....
Elizabeth Holmes in prison custody to begin 11-year sentence for notorious blood-testing hoax
FILE - Pauline Bauer, right, speaks with customers from left, Ron Stevenson, 68, of Jamestown,...
Woman who threatened Nancy Pelosi with hanging during Capitol riot gets over 2 years in prison
FILE: Students' question about race and ethnicity are optional on the Common App, and that...
Colleges will be able to hide students’ race, ethnicity on popular application portal
Friend honors Alaska veteran who was killed during Operation Desert Storm
Friend honors Alaska veteran who was killed during Operation Desert Storm