Southcentral sees fewest 60 degree days in May since 2012

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - For the first time in over a decade, Anchorage is seeing the fewest number of 60 degree days. With Tuesday and Wednesday being the last two days of the month, this month will not only close below average, but will become the 3rd consecutive month of below average temperatures. This trend comes as active and wet weather remains with us. Since the start of the year, Anchorage has recorded just under 4″ of precipitation, which is roughly .75″ above where we should be for the year.

We’ll hold onto this cool and active weather pattern for today, with showery activity remaining. While the heaviest rain today will fall across Southeast, a large area of Alaska will keep some passing showers in place. The greatest of these will occur in Southcentral, the Interior, and Southwest Alaska. Additionally break-up across the state will lead to some rising floodwaters for some. Flood warnings/advisories remain through parts of the Interior and Southwest Alaska. The biggest concern remains near Mountain Village and Grayling, where recent ice jam issues and snow melt is leading to waters running over the banks.

With the active and wet weather in place across the state, much of Alaska continues to see slightly below average conditions. It’s possible this trend will continue as we welcome in June, however temperatures will moderate back near 60. While partly cloudy skies look to remain by weeks end, the chance for rain showers will be few and far between. It’s looking likely that as early as Thursday, we could see temperatures begin the run into the 60s.

You’ll want to enjoy what warm and sunny weather we’ll see, as there’s signs that for at least the next week or 2, we could continue to hold onto more days with active and cloudy conditions.

Have a wonderful Tuesday!

