Eagle River man dies from ATV mishap

By Nolin Ainsworth
Published: May. 30, 2023 at 4:45 PM AKDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
BIG LAKE, Alaska (KTUU) - A mishap on an all-terrain vehicle led to the death of an Eagle River man on Sunday near Big Lake.

According to a dispatch from Alaska State Troopers, authorities were alerted to an ATV crash around 1 p.m. on Sunday and found 40-year-old Jack Leibach unresponsive. Troopers and emergency medical services tried to resuscitate the man using CPR but were unable to do so.

“Investigation revealed that Jack was seated on the ATV when the throttle was accidentally hit, sending the ATV into a rocky area and ejecting him from the ATV causing fatal injuries,” troopers wrote in a dispatch.

Next-of-kin notification procedures are complete. Troopers say alcohol does not appear to have been a factor in the accident. Leibach’s body was taken to the State Medical Examiner’s office in Anchorage.

