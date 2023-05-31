You could get free food from Chipotle during the NBA finals

Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA finals.
Chipotle is giving away free burritos during the NBA finals.(Chipotle)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 12:41 PM AKDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – Game one of the NBA finals between the Miami Heat and Denver Nuggets is Thursday night.

No matter which team wins, you could score free food.

Chipotle is giving away burritos for every three pointer a player makes in the finals. They’re calling it a “free pointer.”

Here’s how it works:

When a player makes a three point shot, Chipotle will tweet out a code.

The first 300 people who text the code to 888-222 will get a free entrée from Chipotle.

The restaurant said it will give up to 10,500 burritos away per game.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Coast Guard
One person dead, search called off for 4 missing from Southeast fishing charter boat
Lukis Nighswonger's sentencing hearing was held Tuesday inside a Palmer Courtroom.
Former Iditarod Elementary teacher sentenced to 46 years on abuse conviction
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richarson.
JBER soldier killed in crash on base identified
With no mass shelter or a sanctioned campground, its a question, that for the past month,...
Seeking Shelter: Community task force looks at 40th and Denali lot for potential sanctioned campground
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Eagle River man dies from ATV mishap

Latest News

Danny Masterson and his wife Bijou Phillips arrive for closing arguments in his second rape...
‘That ’70s Show’ star Danny Masterson found guilty of 2 counts of rape in retrial
The sheriff’s office said Jakob McCloe, 17, was walking on the Norfolk Southern Railroad Tracks...
High school student wearing noise-canceling headphones struck, killed by train
US Coast Guard
Boaters identified from missing Southeast fishing charter boat
The Oklahoma Supreme Court ruled on Wednesday that two state laws banning abortion are...
Oklahoma high court strikes down 2 abortion bans; procedure remains illegal in most cases
FILE - Apple CEO Tim Cook smiles at an Apple event in Cupertino, Calif., on Sept. 7, 2022....
CEOs got smaller raises. It would still take a typical worker two lifetimes to make their annual pay