Anchorage Police investigating homicide on Campbell Airstrip Road

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A homicide investigation is underway after a passerby found a body on Campbell Airstrip Road near the Campbell Airstrip Trailhead.

According to the Anchorage Police Department, authorities were alerted to the presence of a body near the trailhead around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The police declared they were investigating the case as a homicide about six hours later.

The police advise the public to avoid the area while they investigate the scene.

