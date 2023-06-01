Anchorage Police investigating homicide on Campbell Airstrip Road
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 5:37 PM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A homicide investigation is underway after a passerby found a body on Campbell Airstrip Road near the Campbell Airstrip Trailhead.
According to the Anchorage Police Department, authorities were alerted to the presence of a body near the trailhead around 11 a.m. on Wednesday. The police declared they were investigating the case as a homicide about six hours later.
The police advise the public to avoid the area while they investigate the scene.
Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.