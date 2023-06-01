Anchorage police searching for missing hiker

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Anchorage police are searching for a missing hiker who was last heard from on Tuesday afternoon, according to a post on the department’s Facebook page.

Juan Toscano was reported as missing to Anchorage police on Wednesday.

Juan Toscano (Anchorage Police Department)

Police said Toscano was last heard from by family members around 3 p.m. Tuesday, when he said he was going for a hike at the Basher Trailhead.

Toscano’s last known location was possibly around Campbell Creek Gorge, police said.

Toscano is 5 feet 9 inches tall and weighs about 195 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes, police said. It is not known what he was wearing when he went on the hike.

Anyone with information on Toscano’s whereabouts is asked to call 311, option 1, or 907-786-8900, option 0.

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.