Cool weather as June begins

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - The month of May is concluding, June starts Thursday and the weather across much of the state remains cool and less than summer-like — even in southern areas of the state.

Multiple lows will affect Alaska through the end of the week. Lows dropping out of the arctic are bringing in cold air and a chance for snow over the Brooks Range and Interior.

Utqiagvik reported snowfall on the final day of May and a Winter Weather Advisory goes from 11 p.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday in the Copper River Basin. Around 1-2 inches of snow are expected as rain turns to flakes overnight.

Flooding is still a concern in the lower reaches of the Yukon River. A flood advisory is still in place from Grayling to the mouth of the river near Kotlik from a combination of recent ice jams and snowmelt.

Hot spot for today was King Salmon, hitting 60 degrees. The cold spot goes to Point Lay with 23 degrees.

