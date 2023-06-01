Spirit Airlines passengers sees huge delays from technical issue

FILE - Spirit Airlines is experiencing technical issues causing delays for passengers.
FILE - Spirit Airlines is experiencing technical issues causing delays for passengers.(KBJR/CBS)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 7:20 AM AKDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Spirit Airlines said it experienced “technical issues” Thursday morning.

On social media, the airline said its website, app and airport kiosks were down.

The issues have resulted in delays and long customer lines at airports.

Spirit apologized but did not have a time frame for when the issue would be fixed.

Passengers flying Spirit on Thursday have two options - wait it out at the airport or request a refund and fly later.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Coast Guard
Boaters from missing Southeast fishing charter boat identified
Lukis Nighswonger's sentencing hearing was held Tuesday inside a Palmer Courtroom.
Former Iditarod Elementary teacher sentenced to 46 years on abuse conviction
APD investigate a homicide on Campbell Airstrip Road
Anchorage Police investigating homicide on Campbell Airstrip Road
Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska. (KTVF)
Lawmakers react to report of suspected Chinese spies attempting to enter Alaska military sites
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Eagle River man dies from ATV mishap

Latest News

A special citizens scientist program works to understand why Nushagak king salmon numbers are...
Skipper Science Partnership brings focus to Bristol Bay’s king salmon
According to the Memphis Police Department, the children were home alone when the fire started.
4 young children killed in apartment fire sparked by rigged wire, investigators say
This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum.
White House announces sanctions in Sudan as warring sides fail to abide by cease-fire
FILE - Ernie Field pushes the doorbell on his Ring doorbell camera, July 16, 2019, at his home...
Amazon to pay $31 million in privacy violation penalties for Alexa voice assistant and Ring camera