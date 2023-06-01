Train carrying hazardous materials derails, causing highway closure in Minnesota

Derailed train cars are seen from the highway in Minnesota. (Chris Orwig via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 6:12 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LANCASTER, Minn. (CNN) - Officials say a train carrying hazardous materials derailed in Minnesota just south of the Canadian border Wednesday.

There were no injuries reported and no immediate signs of leaks, but the derailment forced a highway closure.

Kittson County’s emergency management director said precautionary measures were being taken in case leaks did happen.

The Canadian Pacific train consisted of 25 cars, including some tank cars carrying an unspecified flammable liquid.

Officials didn’t provide details about how many cars derailed.

Details weren’t immediately available about the cause.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz tweeted the site has been contained and experts will survey the area.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

US Coast Guard
Boaters from missing Southeast fishing charter boat identified
Lukis Nighswonger's sentencing hearing was held Tuesday inside a Palmer Courtroom.
Former Iditarod Elementary teacher sentenced to 46 years on abuse conviction
APD investigate a homicide on Campbell Airstrip Road
Anchorage Police investigating homicide on Campbell Airstrip Road
Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska. (KTVF)
Lawmakers react to report of suspected Chinese spies attempting to enter Alaska military sites
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Eagle River man dies from ATV mishap

Latest News

A special citizens scientist program works to understand why Nushagak king salmon numbers are...
Skipper Science Partnership brings focus to Bristol Bay’s king salmon
FILE - Spirit Airlines is experiencing technical issues causing delays for passengers.
Spirit Airlines passengers sees huge delays from technical issue
According to the Memphis Police Department, the children were home alone when the fire started.
4 young children killed in apartment fire sparked by rigged wire, investigators say
This is a locator map for Sudan with its capital, Khartoum.
White House announces sanctions in Sudan as warring sides fail to abide by cease-fire
FILE - Ernie Field pushes the doorbell on his Ring doorbell camera, July 16, 2019, at his home...
Amazon to pay $31 million in privacy violation penalties for Alexa voice assistant and Ring camera