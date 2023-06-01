Ushering in June, which feels more like early spring

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - If you were hoping for an early start to summer, this year certainly hasn’t been the case for that. May ended being the fourth consecutive month of below-average temperatures, with the trend likely to continue through the first few days of the month.

While there are signs that warmer weather will head our way, a true June weather pattern doesn’t look to emerge until the second or third week of June. This will come as a ridge of high pressure looks to exert into the region, with the warmest weather likely for Southeast Alaska, the Interior, and North Slope region. Until then, expect to see temperatures remain on the cooler side.

Showers remain with us this morning, although the activity is very hit or miss. Active weather is also being seen in Southeast and Western Alaska, where Nome is seeing some light snow showers this morning. With temperatures expected to warm near 40 degrees along the west coast, we’ll see a gradual transition back to rain for any lingering moisture. This system will be one to watch as it will bring the best chance for rain to Southcentral as we welcome in the evening hours. The low associated with this system, in conjunction with a ridge of high pressure south of the Aleutians will lead to increasing winds across Southcentral. Winds will primarily impact the Turnagain Arm area, Anchorage Bowl, and parts of the Mat-Su. It’s here where winds could easily increase up to 30 to 35 mph into the night.

Rain will linger into our Friday morning, with temperatures expected to remain on the cooler side tomorrow. There is an outside chance that far northern reaches of Southcentral could see a brief changeover to snow or a wintry mix into the night, but that will largely be dependent upon the thermal profile. For now expect rain into the night, with temperatures tomorrow struggling to break into the 50s.

While it feels like early spring in Southcentral, parts of the North Slope are gearing up for another round of snow. The same system set to impact Southcentral into the night will lead to an increased chance for some snow along parts of the Brooks Range. The heaviest snow will fall above 2,000 feet where up to six inches of snow is possible. Closer to sea level, just a few inches of snow can be expected.

As the week draws to a close and we welcome in the weekend, things dry out for Southcentral with temperatures slowly warming near 60.

Have a wonderful Thursday!

