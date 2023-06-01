WATCH: Deputy uses a rope to free bear trapped inside vehicle

Authorities in California helped free a bear trapped in a vehicle using a rope to open the door.
By Andrew McMunn
Published: May. 31, 2023 at 4:24 PM AKDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAKE TAHOE, Calif. (Gray News) – Sheriff’s deputies in California helped free a bear that was trapped in a vehicle.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office incline patrol said it responded to a home near Lake Tahoe where the owners “discovered a bear stuck inside their vehicle,” the sheriff’s office said in a social media post.

The sheriff’s office shared video of the event Sunday which shows a deputy tying a piece of rope to the door handle of an SUV with the bear inside.

The rope in the video appears to be made up of multiple lengths of rope tied together to give the deputy enough distance between himself and the vehicle for when the bear is freed.

When the deputy pulls the door open, the bear can be seen looking out of the vehicle before leaping out and running away.

“Spring is an active time for our Tahoe bear population and a good reminder to be bear-aware when enjoying the beautiful outdoors,” the sheriff’s office said.

To avoid encounters with bears, the sheriff’s office urges people to avoid leaving food, wrappers, coolers and any scented items in their vehicles.

It also recommends not leaving garbage outside and to dispose of any waste inside, if possible.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved. TMX contributed to this report.

Most Read

US Coast Guard
Boaters from missing Southeast fishing charter boat identified
Lukis Nighswonger's sentencing hearing was held Tuesday inside a Palmer Courtroom.
Former Iditarod Elementary teacher sentenced to 46 years on abuse conviction
Joint Base Elmendorf-Richarson.
JBER soldier killed in crash on base identified
File photo of an Alaska State Troopers hat.
Eagle River man dies from ATV mishap
With no mass shelter or a sanctioned campground, its a question, that for the past month,...
Seeking Shelter: Community task force looks at 40th and Denali lot for potential sanctioned campground

Latest News

Workers are transforming the Aviator Hotel in Downtown Anchorage into a 151-room boutique hotel.
2 projects could help revitalize Downtown Anchorage
Fort Wainwright in Fairbanks, Alaska. (KTVF)
Lawmakers react to report of suspected Chinese spies attempting to enter Alaska military sites
FILE - Solomon Peña, center, a Republican candidate for New Mexico House District 14, is taken...
Federal grand jury charges ex-GOP candidate with shootings on lawmakers’ homes
FILE - Virginia Gov. Glenn Youngkin speaks prior to signing the budget at a ceremony at a...
3 more GOP governors sending National Guard troops to US-Mexico border