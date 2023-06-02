As rain lets up, temperatures slowly warm near 60 into the weekend

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A series of lows anchored around the state, continue to keep active, cool and wet weather in place. From Southeast, to Southcentral and as far north as the Slope rain and snow has been falling. Some of the heaviest snow is confined to the Brooks Range, where up to 6 inches of snow is possible above 2000′. Lighter totals will accumulate for locations below that.

Here in Southcentral, periodic rain showers have remained with us through the night and into this morning. While most of the rain has been fixated on the Mat-Su Valley, isolated to scattered showers are being seen as far south as Homer. We’ll keep this chance of rain with us through the early afternoon, before the rain starts tapering off. Some spotty showers will linger through the day, but the overall trend leads us to drier weather into the evening with the possibility we could see some peeks of sunshine.

Saturday begins a new warming trend, where temperatures are once again set to climb near 60. While tomorrow will be more of a transition day for the region, it will still be gorgeous. Afternoon highs will warm into the mid 50s under mostly cloudy skies, with sunshine and 60s looking likely as early as Sunday. One thing we’ll want to watch for next week will be the active weather in the Aleutians. These storms will move into the Gulf of Alaska through next week, keeping rain showers and breezy weather with us. The good news is that temperatures should still manage to hold near 60.

Have a wonderful weekend!

