Same cool weather from multiple lows

Snow will fall over the Brooks Range
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jun. 1, 2023 at 4:59 PM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - A cool and wet weather pattern has engulfed the state and has stalled our trek into summer.

Several low pressure systems keep up the barrage of rain, snow and gusty winds. Two systems will affect the northern half of the state, and yet another spins in the southern Gulf of Alaska.

The northern lows keep temperatures below normal, and bring snow to the Brooks Range. Atigun Pass is on track to see 2 to 4 inches, and areas east of Anaktuvuk Pass could see accumulations of 4 to 8 inches.

Flood advisories are still in place for the Salcha River and the Chena River, upstream of Moose Creek Dam. Snowmelt combined with rain is keeping water levels high.

Along the lower stretches of the Yukon River, a flood advisory remains in effect.

Southcentral sees rain tonight into Friday morning. The northern Susitna Valley could see of the heavier showers. Saturday and Sunday will see fewer showers and warming temperatures. Rainfall amounts could go up to a quarter inch in Anchorage.

Hot spot for today was Seldovia and Dutch Harbor, both hitting 59 degrees. The cold spot goes to Utqiagvik with 15 degrees.

MF 7 day ANC 6-1-23
Ushering in June feeling more like early spring
Cool weather as June begins
Cool weather as June begins