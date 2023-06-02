USDA official visits Alaska

USDA Under Secretary Alexis M. Taylor visits Alaska
By Joe Kinneen
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 12:27 AM AKDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PALMER, Alaska (KTUU) - The USDA’s Under Secretary for Trade and Foreign Agricultural Affairs Alexis M. Taylor stopped in Alaska on her way to Japan for an agricultural trade mission.

While in Alaska, Taylor learned more about the unique agricultural exports Alaska has to offer in the international market, from fish to flowers.

“I really wanted to understand what Alaska agriculture looks like, what the export potential for those food and agricultural businesses are and understand how we at USDA can continue to support Alaskan agriculture overseas,” Taylor said.

One of the main exports that Taylor mentioned was peonies.

“Peonies are being shipped apparently to 100 countries. And really learning and understanding how the programs that we have at USDA via the Foreign Agricultural Service can help support Alaskan peony farmers in those overseas markets,” Taylor said.

Peonies are a type of flower that require special conditions for it to be able to grow, such as needing snowfall in the winter followed by full sun, making Alaska one of the only places in the world that can grow peonies during the summer months.

“There’s an opportunity for those who grow the flowers to fill that demand for peony flowers during the peak wedding season to the world in July and August, and we can do it right here from Alaska,” Alaska Division of Agriculture Director Bryan Scoresby said.

Taylor also visited a seafood processing facility in Copper River, which she says has been useful in learning about Alaska’s seafood exports before heading to Japan.

“Being able to have just visited with the industry, and talk about with Japanese buyers what Alaska is actually doing, how important sustainability is, and why our fisheries in Alaska are the most sustainable in the world, yet not compromising on that high quality that they’re also looking for,” Taylor said.

How to watch Alaska's News Source your way with our family of streaming apps

Copyright 2023 KTUU. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Juan Toscano
Anchorage police searching for missing hiker
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport
Ted Stevens Anchorage International Airport unveils master plan for future airport development
2 vacationing couples among missing boaters near Sitka
Family: Sisters among 4 missing boaters after vessel found partially submerged in Alaska
Anchorage Police Department headquarters in Downtown Anchorage
Anchorage Police investigating homicide on Campbell Airstrip Road
US Coast Guard
Boaters from missing Southeast fishing charter boat identified

Latest News

Complex Behavioral Health Community Task Force
Complex Behavioral Health Community Task Force issues its first report
Complex Behavioral Health Community Task Force
Complex Behavior Health Community Task Force
USDA Under Secretary Alexis M. Taylor visits Alaska
USDA Under Secretary Alexis M. Taylor visits Alaska
Concern grows for some on proposed South Anchorage sanctioned campsite
Seeking Shelter: Concern grows for some on proposed South Anchorage sanctioned campsite