3 found dead on boat “Dusky Rock” in Juneau, including woman who reported the first death

ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Three people were found dead on an anchored vessel offshore at Sandy Beach in Juneau on two separate days, the Juneau Police Department wrote in a press release.

The woman who called Juneau police, where a man was found dead on the boat “Dusky Rock,” was found dead on the same boat two days later, JPD wrote in the release.

On Wednesday, at 2:23 p.m., a woman reported to JPD that she found her friend Curtis Anderson, 51, dead on the Dusky Rock. The Dusty Rock was anchored offshore at Sandy Beach. JPD and Capital City Fire Rescue, CCFR, responded and confirmed Anderson was dead. An initial investigation revealed no signs of foul play, JPD wrote in the release.

“Anderson’s body will will be sent to the Alaska Medical Examiner’s Office in Anchorage for an autopsy,” JPD wrote.

Another report was made for a death on the Dusky Rock on Friday, which had remained anchored offshore, JPD report. “The complainant” reported a dog howling on the “Dusky Rock” went to check on the animal and found a dead woman on board. That report was made at 6:19 p.m. Friday, JPD reported. JPD, CCFR, with help from Docks and Harbors, found two women dead on the Dusky Rock.

The women were identified as a 34-year-old woman and a 28-year-old woman, both of Juneau. The 34-year-old woman was the original “complainant” for Anderson, who was found dead on the same boat on Wednesday.

“Due to a concern about possible environmental factors that could have contributed to the death, the vessel was towed from Sandy Beach to Aurora Harbor,” JPD wrote in the release. “CCFR cleared the vessel for the presence of harmful fumes and none were located.”

Next of kin has been notified for the 34-year-old. JPD is “still working on notifying the next of kin for the 28-year-old” woman found dead on the Dusky Rock. Signs of foul play were not found in an initial investigation on any of the deaths, JPD wrote. Those bodies were also sent to Anchorage for an autopsy.

“The use of controlled substances may have been a contributing factor in these deaths,” JPD wrote.

