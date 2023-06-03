Alaska is slow to warm during June

Snow is covering parts of the Brooks Range
By Jackie Purcell
Published: Jun. 2, 2023 at 7:16 PM AKDT
ANCHORAGE, Alaska (KTUU) - Alaska’s cool and wet weather in May — and now June — has had a very positive effect. Fire danger is at very low levels. Multiple low pressure systems engulf the state, from the Aleutians to Interior to the Gulf of Alaska.

Snow of 1 to 3 inches is likely for lower elevations of the Eastern Brooks range to the north coast. 2 to 5 inches possible for elevations above 2000 feet, primarily east of Anaktuvuk Pass.

Flood advisories are going to hold for the lower reaches of the Yukon River, where high water levels continue in Russian Mission and Emmonak.

Hot spot for today was King Salmon with 62 degrees. The cold spot was Wainwright with 21 degrees.

